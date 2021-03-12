हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt, Ayan Mukerji don ethnic wear, visit Shiva-Parvati temple on Maha Shivratri, flash smiles for shutterbugs - In Pics

The entire nation was soaked in the spirit of celebrating Maha Shivratri with full festive fervour. Many celebrities thronged social media and extended wishes for fans, near and dear ones. 

Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani

New Delhi: On the festive occasion of Maha Shivratri which was celebrated this year on March 11, actress Alia Bhatt and filmmaker friend Ayan Mukerji visited Lord Shiva and Maa Parvati Temple in Mumbai. 

Dressed in pulpy red silk kurta and pants with organza dupatta, Alia Bhatt looked gorgeous in Indian wear while Ayan Mukerji opted for a simple white kurta-pyjama. Here are the pictures: 

Alia Bhatt with Ayan Mukerji

Alia Bhatt with Ayan Mukerji

(Pic Courtesy: Viral Bhayani)

Meanwhile, Ranbir Kapoor tested positive for COVID-19 and his mother Neetu Kapoor confirmed the news through a social media post. She updated the fans about his health and well-being. He is currently advised home-quarantine and is recovering well. 

Also, Gangubai Kathiawadi filmmaker Sanjay Leela Bhansali also tested positive for coronavirus. Alia tested negative for the virus and shared the good news with fans recently on social media. 

On the work front, Alia and Ranbir will be seen together for the first time on the big screens in Ayan Mukerji's much-awaited 'Brahmastra'. The release date has been pushed multiple times and the new date is yet to be announced by the makers as yet. It is bankrolled by Karan Johar's Dharma Productions.

