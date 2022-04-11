हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Alia Bhatt finally REACTS to her wedding with Ranbir Kapoor, here's what she said

Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor will reportedly host their wedding reception at Taj Mahal Palace in Mumbai on April 17 among close friends and family.

New Delhi: All eyes are on Alia Bhatt and Ranbir Kapoor ever since the news of their wedding has come out. While the love birds have been extremely secretive about the details of their special day, the 'Highway' star has reacted for the first time to the ongoing buzz.

So, a few days ago, digital content creator Nick Lotia, who goes by the name of beyounick on social media, posted a funny video about Alia-Ranbir's wedding.

In the clip, Nick can be seen running barefoot on the road, behind a car that has a placard with 'Alia Weds Ranbir' written on it. It also shows a picture of Nick with Alia that gets replaced with a picture of Alia and Ranbir.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Nick (@beyounick)

 

"Me on 17th April (broken heart emoji) ... #aliabhatt #ranbirkapoor #feelitreelit #feelkaroreelkaro #heartbreak #newreel #kabirsingh," he captioned the post.

And guess what? The particular clip caught Alia's attention.

Reacting to the post, Alia commented, "Ded." She also added a smiley along with a laughing emoji to her comment.

alia

The popular song 'Tu Meri Hai Meri Hi Rahegi' from Shahid Kapoor's 'Kabir Singh' can be heard playing in the background.

 

If reports are to be believed, Alia and Ranbir will tie the knot this week, most probably on April 14 and then on April 17, they will host a grand reception for the members of B-Town.

