ALIA BHATT

Alia Bhatt Had A Massive Breakdown And Locked Herself In A Room After Inshallah Shelved Reveals SLB

Alia Bhatt couldn't handle Inshallah being shelved recalls Sanjay Leela Bhansali.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Oct 08, 2024, 11:56 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Alia Bhatt Had A Massive Breakdown And Locked Herself In A Room After Inshallah Shelved Reveals SLB Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: Not only fans but even Alia Bhatt was shattered when her film Inshallah was shelved helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali. Alia Bhatt was extremely excited for Inshallah starring Salman Khan in the lead role. However, due to some creative differences between the superstar and SLB, the film was shelved. But Alia was very unhappy with the film not being made and she had a massive breakdown. In his interview with the Hollywood Reporter, Bhansali recalled how Alia cried and locked herself in a room after he informed her about the film being shelved.

"I was doing Inshallah with her. Then it suddenly got shelved. She broke down, cracked up, cried, raved, ranted, and locked herself in a room. Then I called her up after one week, and I said you are playing Gangubai. She said, 'From Los Angeles, where I was supposed to be playing the character (in Inshallah), I have come to Kamathipura. How do I do it? I don't know this character'. I said, 'Do you trust me, and do you know me?' Then I'll tap into that strong woman in you because I can see it in your eyes. I can see how strong how convinced you are of certain things that you do, I've understood your personality'."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

Bhansali even recalled how Alia still talks to him about Gangubai Kathiawadi," How do you tap into an actor who says, 'I didn't know I could play the brothel madam. I didn't know I had a lower pitch, I didn't know I had to stand there and do this. I've started enjoying sir.' And she just flew into the role. She even today sometimes talks like Gangubai. It's so much a part of it. It's so beautiful to have believed in her, to have tapped in her."

Alia will be seen next in Love And War helmed by Sanjay Leela Bhansali starring Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.

 

