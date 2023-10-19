Alia Bhatt Opens Up On Sharing National Award With Kriti Sanon, Says 'Happy For Each Other'

New Delhi: With the recent National Award Ceremony conducted in New Delhi, Bollywood actresses Alia Bhatt and Kriti Sanon have become the talk of the town. The actresses are sharing an award for two very different perspectives on women-centric films, and this just shows how cinema has evolved over time.

At the celebratory dinner, Alia Bhatt was asked about what she feels like sharing an award with Kriti Sanon, who was awarded the National Award for her performance in 'Mimi'. Alia Bhatt said, "Well, Kriti is, genuinely when I saw her performance in 'Mimi', from my heart. This is way before any National Award or anything was happening. Before she even won a Filmfare award."

She added, "I just messaged her because I thought she hit such genuine notes, not being a mother emoting and expressing all those emotions with such nuance and such sensitivity. I thought it was really really commendable. When we both found out we won.. We both called each other and said that we both were so happy for each other because we loved each other's performance."

It's undoubtedly an honour to be winning such a prestigious award and Kriti Sanon has done it in her time less than a decade.

On the work front, Kriti Sanon will be next seen in 'Ganapath: A Hero Is Born'. She also has a romantic film alongside Shahid Kapoor, Rhea Kapoor's 'The Crew' and her own production debut, 'Do Patti'.