Allu Arjun Reaches His Home After Appearing Before Hyderabad Police

Hyderabad: Actor Allu Arjun has returned to his residence after appearing at the Chikkadpally police station in Hyderabad in connection with the Sandhya theatre incident.

The actor was summoned to the Chikkadpally Police Station today and asked to 'cooperate' with the investigation.

"The case is under investigation, and your presence is essential before the undersigned officer to elicit answers about the incident. If necessary, you may also be required to visit the scene of the offence to ascertain the true facts," stated the notice from the Telangana Police.

Security has been increased outside the actor's residence following recent protests demanding justice for the deceased woman.

The tragic event occurred on December 4 when Allu Arjun attended the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule. A large crowd gathered to see him, and the situation escalated when he waved to fans from the sunroof of his car. A woman, Revathi, was killed, and her child, Sri Tej, was injured. Following the incident, Allu Arjun was arrested and later released on bail after posting a Rs 50,000 bond.

Advocate Srinivas Reddy, impleader in Allu Arjun's quash petition, provided details about the case, confirming that they had filed a writ petition.

In an interview with ANI, he said, "We filed the writ petition challenging the 29 November memo that granted benefit shows and early morning screenings, such as 1 am and 4 am. Unfortunately, on the 4th, during such a benefit show, a lady lost her life because of the film star (Allu Arjun). He came with his crew, intending to hold a roadshow and create further hype, disregarding law and order. He did not obtain the necessary approval or permit from the local police station, yet he chose to break the law. He is now the prime accused in the death of a woman, and her son is critically ill."

He continued, "Allu Arjun went to the High Court seeking to quash the petition. As a concerned citizen, we have impleaded the petition, and somehow, he obtained interim bail. My demand to both the Central and state governments is that this is a fit case to cancel his bail. He should be sent to jail, and police custody and interrogation should follow."

Reddy expressed gratitude to Telangana CM Revanth Reddy, saying, "I thank Telangana CM Revanth Reddy for speaking the truth. Bouncers have created a ruckus in Telangana. The counter-press meet held by Allu Arjun was unwarranted and violated his bail conditions."

"I came to Chikkadpally police station to provide information, but the police said I needed permission. In the meantime, Allu Arjun's bouncers attempted to manhandle me. I will file a police complaint against Allu Arjun for daring to touch me and engage in manhandling," he added.

Meanwhile, Congress MLC Teenmar Mallanna filed a complaint at Medipally police station yesterday against Pushpa 2. He has requested the police to take action against the director, producers, and actors for insulting the constitutional and police systems. He also called for the removal of certain scenes from the film, according to the Teenmar Mallanna team.

Earlier, Allu Arjun's father-in-law, Kancherla Chandrashekhar Reddy, was seen visiting the actor's residence. Later, the actor was spotted stepping out of his home.

On December 22, a group of people demanding justice for Revathi, who died in the Sandhya Theatre tragedy, attacked Allu Arjun's residence.

According to DCP West Zone, Hyderabad, the group arrived at the residence holding placards and shouting slogans. One individual climbed the compound wall and started throwing stones, prompting security to intervene. During the altercation, the protestors damaged flower pots and manhandled security personnel.

Six individuals, claiming to be part of the Osmania University Joint Action Committee (OU-JAC), were taken into custody and later granted bail.

Earlier, Pushpa 2 producers Naveen Yerneni and Ravi Shankar handed over a Rs 50 lakh cheque to the victim's family at KIMS Hospital, Hyderabad, in the presence of Telangana Minister for Roads & Buildings and Cinematography, Komatireddy Venkat Reddy. The cheque was received by Revathi's husband, the father of Sri Tej, who is undergoing treatment at the hospital.

The incident has also sparked political controversy. Telangana Chief Minister Revanth Reddy blamed Allu Arjun for the tragedy, stating in the Assembly that police had denied permission for any event at Sandhya Theatre due to safety concerns.

The actor, however, dismissed the allegations of misconduct, calling them an attempt at "character assassination."