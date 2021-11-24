Aly Goni reacts to Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas divorce rumours with a Nagarjuna Meme - Watch

New Delhi: Gossip mill was abuzz with Priyanka Chopra-Nick Jonas divorce rumours after PeeCee recently dropped her husband's surname ‘Jonas’ from her Instagram account. Fans started drawing comparisons with Samantha Prabhu and Naga Chaitanya’s divorce, where the former dropped her husband’s surname from her Instagram handle before announcing their separation. However, all rumours were put to rest when Priyanka commented on Nick’s latest Instagram post with a flirty comment. Now, actor Aly Goni has reacted to rumours with a meme on Instagram stories.

Aly reshared a photo from a meme account. The photo is a collage - with the first photo being of Nick Jonas working out his biceps on which Priyanka had commented, “Damn! I just died in your arms…” along with heart-eyed, too hot and red heart emojis. The comment on this photo had put to rest separation rumours. The second photo in the collage was of Nagarjuna from his film Don No 1, where he asks his aides to relax and not take any action. “Relax bois.. Break up nahi hua hai (Relax boys, they haven't broken up),” read the text on the meme,” read the caption on the meme.

Earlier, Priyanka’s mother Dr Madhu Chopra had dismissed separation rumours and told News 18, “It’s all rubbish, don’t spread rumours.”

Priyanka has also recently shared a clip of herself from Jonas Brother Family Roast, where she calls herself a ‘Jonas’. “Brought my husband and his brothers a nice roast for dinner Perks of being a Jonas,” wrote Priyanka along with the clip.

Meanwhile, Aly Goni was recently spotted attending Anushka Ranjan and Aditya Seal’s wedding along with his girlfriend Jasmin Bhasin. The two have been dating for a year now after coming out of Bigg Boss 14 house. Earlier, the two called each other best friends and it was after spending time with each other on the reality show that they realised their true feelings.