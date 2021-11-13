Amid controversy on 'Independence' remark, Kangana Ranaut wraps-up Tejas in style - See pics

New Delhi: RSVP's upcoming film, Tejas is creating good hype on the internet to excite audiences to witness the story of an Air Force soldier on-screen.

Recently, Team Tejas along with the director, celebrated a wrap-up party as they complete their shoot for Kangana Ranaut's part among others in the film.

Kangana Ranaut, along with the director Sarvesh Mewara was also present, she looked quite stunning in her shimmery ensemble.

The whole team Tejas had a gala time at the wrap-up party.

Written & directed by Sarvesh Mewara, produced under the banner of Ronnie Screwvala, the RSVP's next, Tejas features Kangana Ranaut as a protagonist, Tejas Gill who plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

