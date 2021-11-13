हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Kangana Ranaut

Amid controversy on 'Independence' remark, Kangana Ranaut wraps-up Tejas in style - See pics

Kangana Ranaut was clicked in a shimmery, golden dress at the wrap-up party of the film 'Tejas directed by Sarvesh Mewara.

Amid controversy on &#039;Independence&#039; remark, Kangana Ranaut wraps-up Tejas in style - See pics
File photo

New Delhi: RSVP's upcoming film, Tejas is creating good hype on the internet to excite audiences to witness the story of an Air Force soldier on-screen.

Recently, Team Tejas along with the director, celebrated a wrap-up party as they complete their shoot for Kangana Ranaut's part among others in the film.

kangana

Kangana Ranaut, along with the director Sarvesh Mewara was also present, she looked quite stunning in her shimmery ensemble.

kangana

The whole team Tejas had a gala time at the wrap-up party. 

kangana

Written & directed by Sarvesh Mewara, produced under the banner of Ronnie Screwvala, the RSVP's next, Tejas features Kangana Ranaut as a protagonist, Tejas Gill who plays the role of an Indian Air Force pilot.

Tags:
Kangana RanautKangana Ranaut independence commentTejas filmKangana Ranaut controversy
