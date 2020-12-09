हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Salman Khan

Amid farmers' protest, Salman Khan's 'mother earth' post draws internet's attention!

In the photo shared by Salman Khan, he is seen working on the fields.

Amid farmers&#039; protest, Salman Khan&#039;s &#039;mother earth&#039; post draws internet&#039;s attention!
Image Courtesy: Instagram/@beingsalmankhan

New Delhi: Superstar Salman Khan's latest Instagram post has got netizens' attention amid the ongoing farmers' protest. In the photo shared by Salman, he is seen working on the fields and he simply captioned it, "Mother earth." 

The post is flooded with comments, with a section of the internet thinking it to be the actor's cryptic response to the protest. "Salman bhai, thank you for hinting your support to the farmers," read restaurateur Harjinder Singh Kukreja's comment on the post. Another person wrote, "Bhai ne apna vote de diya hai farmer ko indirectly."

Take a look at Salman Khan's post here:

Farmers have been protesting at Delhi borders for the past two weeks now against three farm laws - Farmers' Produce Trade and Commerce (Promotion and Facilitation) Act, 2020, the Farmers (Empowerment and Protection) Agreement on Price Assurance and Farm Services Act, 2020, and the Essential Commodities (Amendment) Act, 2020. 

Several Bollywood celebs such as Priyanka Chopra, Sonam Kapoor, Riteish Deshmukh, Preity Zinta, Diljit Dosanjh, Sonu Sood and others have shared their views in favour of the farmers.

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Salman KhanFarmers protestsalman khan instagram post
Next
Story

Sushant Singh Rajput death case: Drug peddler Regel Mahakal sent to 2-day NCB custody
  • 97,35,850Confirmed
  • 1,41,360Deaths

Full coverage

  • 6,65,70,434Confirmed
  • 15,29,330Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT50S

Farmers Protest : Agriculture Minister Tomar met Home Minister Amit Shah