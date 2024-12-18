New Delhi: Shilpa Shetty’s Instagram post has garnered attention amidst the ongoing legal battle of her husband, Raj Kundra, who is facing serious charges related to the production and distribution of pornographic content. In her post, Shetty shared a cryptic message, quoting a passage from a book that read, “New Endings: Though no one can go back and make a brand new start, anyone can start from now and make a brand new ending.” The message emphasized the importance of focusing on the present and future, rather than dwelling on past mistakes, encouraging personal growth and better choices moving forward.

Here Take A Look:

The post then concluded with the thought: "I don't have to be defined by things I've done in the past. I can make the future what I want it to be."

Also Read: Shilpa Shetty's Lawyer Denies Her Involvement In Raj Kundra's ED Case

Her post is reportedly being linked by fans to her husband Raj Kundra's ongoing case.

For context, Raj Kundra was arrested in July 2021 by the Mumbai Police on charges of producing and distributing pornographic content. Additionally, the Enforcement Directorate (ED) had previously summoned both, Shilpa and her husband for questioning in a money laundering case connected to the alleged illegal distribution of such films.