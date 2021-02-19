Amid rumours of comeback on The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil Grover drops this message for fans

NEW DELHI: Will Sunil Grover make his comeback to Kapil Sharma's comedy show? This is the burning question that every movie buff wants to know since the past few days. Speculations have been on an all-time high on whether actor-comedian Sunil Grover will let bygones be bygones and return to the comedy show, he once rocked with his hilarious character Gutthi. While some claimed that he will, there are others who are stating that he won't.

Meanwhile, amid the buzz going around his return to The Kapil Sharma Show, Sunil took to Instagram and shared a Punjabi poem by Amrita Pritam, dropping a major hint that something big is in the pipeline. "I will meet you yet again, don't know where and how...but will meet you yet again", he wrote. Watch the video below:

Noted Punjabi singer Guru Randhawa commented on the post, writing, "My fav poem."

Sunil, who won millions of hearts with his portrayal of Gutthi on 'The Kapil Sharma Show', left the show after an alleged mid-air brawl with the comedian in 2017. The duo, although not working together anymore, have remained cordial to each other.

On the work front, Sunil was last seen in Amazon Prime Video web series 'Tandav’, co-starring Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia and Kritika Kamra, Gauahar Khan among others. On the other hand, 'The Kapil Sharma Show’ has temporarily gone off-air as host Kapil decided to take a paternity leave post the birth of his second child in February. Kapil and his wife Ginni Chatrath welcomed their second kid, a boy, on February 1.