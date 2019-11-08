Amit Sadh joins cast of Vidya Balan-starrer 'Shakuntala Devi'

Mumbai: Actor Amit Sadh has joined the cast of director Anu Menon's "Shakuntala Devi". The biopic has Vidya Balan playing the mathematics genius Shakuntala Devi.

The film also stars Sanya Malhotra as Shakuntala Devi's daughter Anupama.

Amit will be essaying the role of Anupama's husband and Shakuntala Devi's son-in-law in the film.

"When I read the script, I got to know so much more about the life of the incredible Shakuntala Devi. I'm very excited to join a cast featuring a powerhouse talent like Vidya Balan and the amazing Sanya Malhotra. I look forward to bring Ajay's character alive on the big screen," said Amit.

The actor has been working with Menon for the last couple of weeks. "I respect her craft and precision. Her way of directing and story telling has enhanced my performance each day. She has helped me understand Ajay's character and narrative in context to the overall story in a very engaging manner," he said.

Menon feels that Amit has such a credible and charismatic presence in the film that his character forms the "perfect foil to the two women, Shakuntala and Anu. As an actor, he totally compliments the craft that Vidya and Sanya bring to the film. Working with him has been sheer joy, he gives in 1000 percent of himself and his passion is palpable and satisfying for a director," she added.

"Shakuntala Devi" is currently being shot in Mumbai after a UK schedule, and is scheduled to release in the summer of 2020.

It is produced by Sony Pictures Networks Productions and Vikram Malhotra.

