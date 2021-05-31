Amitabh Bachchan 'extremely angry' over losing THIS important memento, blames shifting houses

New Delhi: Renowned actor and the former 'Angry Young Man' of Bollywood Amitabh Bachchan recently wrote about a situation where he lost his cool and felt 'extreme anger' as per his blog post on May 29, 2021.

He attributed his intense anger to not being able to find his father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's original manuscripts after shifting residences and wondered where they might be.

He wrote on his blog, "the extreme anger that all his manuscripts have not been discovered yet due to the several changes in residences … manuscripts that when I glance through the pages of his autobiography I find reference to and never knowing where they are now."

Big B continued to expressed his sadness over losing a memento belonging to his late father or 'Babuji' and credited his father's words and his voice to shaping him as a person.

"A tragedy .. for now even the events that get reminded to me often I have no sense of its occurrence , and that is equally disturbing .. a careless attribute .. get it .. put in some place , and then be unable to either find it or bring it to immediate use .. because you have forgotten when it did come," Bachchan expressed.

He further wote, "At times I wonder is there really need or importance of keeping registering documenting all that one goes through .. and then I think of Babuji and wonder .. if he had not , where would many of us particularly I be , without his thoughts and voice and words."

Earlier, Amitabh Bachchan was making headlines when it was reported that he had purchased a plush new duplex apartment worth Rs 31 crore in Mumbai. It is a 5,184 sq ft property with six car parks, which was bought way back in December 2020 but registered in April 2021.

On the work front, Big B's famous quiz show 'Kaun Banega Crorepati 13' will be rolling out soon. He has 'Chehre' with Emraan Hashmi and 'Brahmastra' starring Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt lined up for the big release.