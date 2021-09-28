हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Sardar Udham trailer

Amitabh Bachchan likes Vicky Kaushal's Sardar Udham trailer, wishes best for director Shoojit Sircar!

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to wish his old director pal, Shoojit, the very best for the release of his film Sardar Udham.

Amitabh Bachchan likes Vicky Kaushal&#039;s Sardar Udham trailer, wishes best for director Shoojit Sircar!

New Delhi: Actor Vicky Kaushal starrer Sardar Udham movie release date was announced recently. Helmed by classic filmmaker Shoojit Sircar, the biopic is all set for release on of October 16, 2021. 

Lauding the acclaimed director, none other than megastar Amitabh Bachchan extended his best wishes for the upcoming project.

Amitabh Bachchan took to his social media handle to wish his old director pal, Shoojit, the very best for the release of his film Sardar Udham and even uploaded the link of the trailer. 

"Shoojit .. wishing you the very best ..  https://youtu.be/M0n12SiqtwE"

Having worked on 3 projects together in the past the duo surely shares a warm relationship. They have in the past teamed up for hit films like Pink, Piku and Gulabo Sitabo.

Chronicling the lesser-known story of the legendary Indian revolutionary, Sardar Udham Singh, the film delves deep into his boundless courage to avenge the death of his countrymen, in an event that shook British Empire. 

The film is set to be available on Amazon Prime Video exclusively starting October 16, 2021.

 

