Amitabh Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan moved to tears after watching Poland University students' recitation of father Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan's 'Madhushala'!

A few days back, Big B also dedicated father Harivansh Rai Bachchan's poem dedicated to the healthcare professionals and warriors fighting the deadly battle of coronavirus every day. 

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan, who was admitted to Nanavati Hospital, Mumbai on July 11, 2020, after being diagnosed with the deadly novel coronavirus is stable and has been thanking his fans for their good wishes. He recently got emotional and shared a video on Twitter.

The video is basically a tribute of sorts of his father and late legendary poet Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan. Big B wrote: T 3601 - I am moved to tears! Wroclaw, Poland was awarded UNESCO City of Literature, today they organised a recitation of Babuji’s Madhushala by University students on the roof of the University building. They pass the message Wroclaw is a City of Dr Harivansh Rai Bachchan.

After Amitabh Bachchan and son Abhishek Bachchan were admitted to the hospital, daughter-in-law Aishwarya Rai Bachchan and granddaughter Aaradhya also tested COVID-19 positive and were admitted to Nanavati hospital. 

