AMITABH BACHCHAN

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Of Being Snubbed By A Shopkeeper In London; Here’s How He Showed Him His Place

Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Shutting Down A London Shopkeeper Who Thought He Couldn't Afford A Tie; Asked Him To Pack 10 Pieces 

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Sep 13, 2024, 03:25 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Amitabh Bachchan Recalls Of Being Snubbed By A Shopkeeper In London; Here’s How He Showed Him His Place (Image: @amitabhbachchan/Instagram)

New Delhi: Remember the star appearance of Amitabh Bachchan in English Vinglish starring Sridevi. The actor was seen hitting back subtly at airport security when asked about his visit to New York. Well, Mr Bachchan lived that in real life too. The incident he shared on his game quiz show, KBc 16 is not similar to his film English Vinglish but definitely worth missing. Amitabh Bachchan recalled how he was just shopping around in the London city where he shut down the shopkeeper who dismissed his purchasing power.

The megastar on his show KBC recalled," We were just shopping around, and I happened to be looking at a tie, when the shopkeeper, with a dismissive tone, said it cost 120 pounds".

He added," I looked right back at him and responded, ‘Pack ten of these for me.’. It’s moments like these that remind me of the importance of showing our Indian spirit and confidence, even when faced with condescension. We sometimes need to make it clear that we are not to be underestimated.".

Amitabh Bachchan is one of the most successful actors in the industry, his stardom is unmatchable. He is the only actor of his age who is working and giving a run for the money to other superstars, the net worth of Mr Bachchan is more than 3000 cr reportedly. He owns 4 lavish bungalows in a prominent area of Mumbai and has multiple luxurious cars. He was once bankrupt and he is a true example of rise like a phoenix.

