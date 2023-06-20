Viral Video: Amitabh Bachchan's Granddaughter Navya Nanda's Exceptional Hindi Leaves Netizens Mighty Impressed

New Delhi: Megastar Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda is making her own journey onwards and upwards as a young entrepreneur. In her 20s, Shweta Bachchan and Nikhil Nanda's daughter has earned rave reviews and praises from peers for her work in the health sector, talking about social taboos. In one of the latest interviews, the 25-year-old can be seen answering in Hindi with ease, unlike many other star kids who have been trolled for their poor language speaking skills umpteen times.

NAVYA NANDA'S VIRAL SPEECH IN HINDI

In the now-viral interview with Supriya Paul on Phir Ziddi Hi Sahi, Navya is quizzed about her age and how it comes in the way of her work. In the promo video shared on social media, Navya said, "Toh ek cheez jo main baar-baar sunti hoon ki ‘Aap bahut young ho, aapke paas experience nahi hai’. Toh woh hamesha uth jaata hai ek question ki ‘Arrey, aap toh 25 saal ki ho, aapko kya experience hai life ke baare mein? Toh aap kaise in cheezon ke baare mein kaam kar sakte ho?’ You know healthcare, legal awareness, domestic violence."

Adding more, she said, "Main hamesha sochti hoon ki arrey main agar 80 saal tak rukh jaaun kuch karne ke liye, toh duniya ka kya hoga? Humari at least majority iss desh ki 80 percent jo log hai, humare age group ke hai na? Bees se tees saal ke hai. Agar hum sab abhi pachas saal tak wait karlenge kuch karne ke liye toh yeh peedhi ka kya hoga? Iss generation ka kya hoga? Badlaav kaun laayega? Aaj mujhe lagta hai ki yeh jo nayi peedhi aayi hai bachho ki, unko itna gyaan hai itni kam umar mein, toh hume underestimate bhi nahi karna chahiye kyunki hum bahut capable hai aaj..."

NETIZENS IMPRESSED BY NAVYA NANDA

Many fans dropped comments on the video timeline, hailing her impressive Hindi speaking skills. One user wrote: Navya’s Hindi is like really amazing …keep on doing the good work dear …I don’t understand one thing about the parents who doesn’t teach their kids their mother tongue at least

Another one said: You stand out girl keep up the good work. One person commented: POV : You are Big B's grand-daughter . Very well thought and said!

A user wrote: Super Navya, address these issues as u have the platform and pple will listen to you. V impressive

WHO IS NAVYA NAVELI NANDA?

Navya Naveli Nanda is Shweta Bachchan and businessman Nikhil Nanda's daughter. She has a younger brother named Agastya Nanda. She graduated from Sevenoaks School in Kent, London along with Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan. She pursued digital technology at Fordham University in New York.

Navya Naveli Nanda turned entrepreneur from a young age. When people were assuming her to join the glamour world of Bollywood, she instead talked about the importance of mental health through her venture Aara Health. Aara Health is an organisation co-founded by Navya along with Mallika Sahney, Pragya Saboo and Ahilya Mehta in 2020.

She works towards her social welfare organisations and also is a podcast host on her show titled 'What the Hell Navya'. The podcast featured her mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and her grandmother, Jaya Bachchan in one of the episodes.