Amy Jackson FLaunts Her Slim Body In Ultra-Hot Black Bikini And Boots, Poses At Bar

New Delhi: Amy Jackson on Tuesday took the internet by storm as she flaunted her toned body confidently while donning an ultra-hot bikini set. The actress dropped a new Instagram post from an exotic getaway to Oklahoma in the US. Amy is seen wearing a chic black bikini and posing effortlessly for the cameras while chilling at a bar. The actress completed her look with ankle-length boots and let her hair loose. Sharing the sexy video, Amy wrote, "Sweet like cherry cola, Oklahoma."

No doubt, Amy has been raising the mercury on the internet and how with her sexy photos from Oklahoma. As soon as she dropped the photos in the sexy two-piece, her fans went berserk and thronged to the comment box to shower her with love.

For the unversed, Amy was recently in India accompanied by her partner, 'Gossip Girl' star Ed Westwick. The duo toured Mumbai, clicked photos at the Gateway of India and the Taj Mahal Palace Hotel and enjoyed sightseeing together. The much-in-love couple made several public appearances together and shared pictures with each other on their respective social media handles.

Chuck Bass of Gossip Girl, formally known as Ed Westwick, had accompanied Amy on her visit to India to show his support to Amy’s new film 'Mission: Chapter 1 - Achcham Enbathu Illaiyae'.

For the unversed, Amy and Ed have been dating for a while now. After months of speculations, the couple publicly acknowledged their relationship by attending the National Film Awards UK together in London in 2022. The two often share photos with each other on their respective social media handles. In June, Amy marked Ed's birthday with a special post.

“Happy Birthday to the love of my life - I thank God for you every day. You’re home and an adventure of a lifetime all mixed into one. If you don’t already know… these are the things about you that I’m most thankful for making kindness the coolest, making me laugh during the times I only wanted to cry, your jawline, your napping ability, your constant love, support, encouragement along with the Tony Robbins esque pep talks, your huge heart, and deepest soul. Happy Birthday, Moon Man, I love you," Amy wrote in a loving birthday note for Ed Westwick.

Amy Jackson was previously engaged to George Panayiotou, with whom she shares a child. In January 2019, Amy shared a photo with George Panayiotou and announced her engagement. She also flaunted her engagement ring. A few months later, she revealed she is expecting their first child. The duo welcomed their child, a baby boy in September 2019. They named him Andreas Panayiotou after George's father. The two were supposed to tie the knot in January 2020. However, the couple parted ways before they could get hitched.

On the work front, Amy was last seen in in Tamil film, 2.0, opposite Superstar Rajinikanth.