Amy Jackson's new fit and fab avatar is heating up Instagram - In Pics

New Delhi: The stunner of an actress and model Amy Jackson is ruling Instagram with her bold and new fitter avatar. She has shed all the post-pregnancy fat and is looking like a diva. Be ready to pick you jaws from the floor as you check out her latest bunch of cool yoga pictures below.

Amy tagged Alo Yoga in her post. Take a look:

Now, isn't she looking simply mind-blowing?

Amy and fiance George Panayiotou welcomed the bundle of joy to their abode and named him Andreas last year on September 23. Amy and George got engaged on May 6, 2019, and even hosted a private engagement bash in London for family and close friends.

The British beauty rocked her pregnancy and was active on social media. She made several red carpet appearances and shared pictures/videos flaunting her baby bump.

The drop-dead gorgeous Amy Jackson made her debut into movies with director A L Vijay's Tamil period-drama Madrasapattinam in 2010. She went on to star in several hit films in Tamil, Hindi, Telugu and Kannada languages.

She was seen in Ekk Deewana Tha, Singh Is Bliing and more recently in megastar Rajinikanth and Akshay Kumar starrer '2.0'. She also acted in 'The Villain'—a Kannada venture.

Amy got fame for playing the Saturn Girl on the third season of The CW's superhero series, Supergirl.