Ananya Panday Considers Deepika Padukone As Her Inspiration, Says ‘I Idolised Her Growing Up’

Deepika Padukone, one of India's most beloved and successful actresses, has added another cherished milestone to her life - motherhood. Her consistent achievements have not only captivated audiences but also inspired a new generation of actors, including Ananya Panday.

Ananya Panday, who shared screen space with Deepika in the 2022 streaming release "Gehraiyaan," recently expressed her admiration for the veteran actress. "I idolised her growing up," Ananya said, highlighting Deepika's remarkable influence on her.

Describing Deepika as "the most beautiful woman ever" and a "brave actor," Ananya revealed what she learned from working alongside her. "She's the first female superstar I worked with, and I saw how clear she was about how the set should be run, what she needs from an actor to give her best in that moment. I thought, 'This is how to conduct myself.' As a girl, you can ask, step up, and get what you want."

Deepika's impressive box office track record solidifies her position as the reigning queen. Embracing motherhood has brought her immense joy, and she's relishing this new chapter in her life.