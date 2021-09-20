Ananya Pandey stuns in a bright orange bikini, rumoured boyfriend Ishaan Khatter is all hearts

New Delhi: Actress Ananya Pandey, who is currently in the Maldives, raised mercury levels with her latest photo in a bright orange and white bikini. Ananya’s rumoured boyfriend, actor Ishaan Khatter is all hearts for his ladylove’s hot photos.

The Student Of The Year 2 actress took to her Instagram to share her drool-worthy photos. In the pictures, Ananya can be seen seated on an inflated Flamingo in an infinity swimming pool. The actress is donning a chic orange and white mesh pattern bikini with a matching shrug. The 22 years old is also wearing stylish sunglasses.

Ananya captioned her post as, “Glamingo”. Ishaan Khatter, Alia Bhatt, Varun Dhawan, Tiger Shroff, Shanaya Kapoor, Arjun Kapoor, Katrina Kaif, Kartik Aaryan, and Navya Naveli Nanda liked Ananya’s post.

Ananya had earlier shared a photo of herself in a black bikini top which she had accessorized with gold chains. Ananya had captioned her post as, “Hot mess”.

On the work front, the young actress has an interesting lineup of projects. She was recently announced as part of the film ‘Kho Gaye Hum Kahan’. The movie is produced by Farhan Akhtar’s Excel Entertainment and is directed by Arjun Varain Singh. Ananya will star along with Gully Boy fame Siddhant Chaturvedi and The White Tiger fame Adarsh Gaurav in the movie.

Ananya will also star in Shakun Batra's untitled next with Deepika Padukone and Siddhant Chaturvedi. The cast has completed the shooting for the same few weeks ago. The young actress will also star in Karan Johar’s ‘Liger’ opposite Telugu superstar Vijay Deverkonda.