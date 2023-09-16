Anil Kapoor Gets Into Punjabi Mode At TIFF Red Carpet, Grooves On Dhol Beats - Watch

New Delhi: Veteran star Anil Kapoor added his 'jhakaas' touch to the gala premiere of his son-in-law Karan Boolani's directorial 'Thank You For Coming' at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Actors of 'Thank You For Coming' including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila hit the red carpet of TIFF with none other than Anil Kapoor. Director Karan and producer Ektaa R Kapoor were also present. They all walked the red carpet together in style. They all grooved to the beats of dhol while entering the venue.

The whole team was dressed to the nines. Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a black suit. The women of the film donned stunning gowns.

Before attending the gala, Anil Kapoor, who has a special cameo in the film, expressed his excitement about his presence at TIFF. ""You know, I've been wanting to attend TIFF ever since Slumdog Millionaire! That year, I travelled to pretty much all the celebrated festivals for Slumdog - from BFI at London to Cannes and everything in between."The only festival I couldn't attend then was TIFF and that was only because my visa didn't arrive in time for me to be there. So TIFF has been on my bucket list ever since! I may not have been able to attend the festival then as part of the cast of a movie, but this year I get to be there in the capacity of a proud producer! Thank You For Coming has so much heart, soul and sass, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it's showcase on such a hallowed platform!”

'Thank You For Coming' delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure.

'Thank You For Coming' was the only Indian feature film honoured with the Gala World Premiere at TIFF this year. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023.