trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2663178
NewsLifestylePeople
ANIL KAPOOR

Anil Kapoor Gets Into Punjabi Mode At TIFF Red Carpet, Grooves On Dhol Beats - Watch

Actors of 'Thank You For Coming' including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila hit the red carpet of TIFF with none other than Anil Kapoor. 

Last Updated: Sep 16, 2023, 01:39 PM IST|Source: ANI
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Anil Kapoor Gets Into Punjabi Mode At TIFF Red Carpet, Grooves On Dhol Beats - Watch Pic Courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Veteran star Anil Kapoor added his 'jhakaas' touch to the gala premiere of his son-in-law Karan Boolani's directorial 'Thank You For Coming' at the Toronto International Film Festival (TIFF).

Actors of 'Thank You For Coming' including Bhumi Pednekar, Shehnaaz Gill, Shibani Bedi, Dolly Singh and Kusha Kapila hit the red carpet of TIFF with none other than Anil Kapoor. Director Karan and producer Ektaa R Kapoor were also present. They all walked the red carpet together in style. They all grooved to the beats of dhol while entering the venue.


 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by (@shehnaaz_fc_20)

The whole team was dressed to the nines. Anil Kapoor looked dapper in a black suit. The women of the film donned stunning gowns.

Before attending the gala, Anil Kapoor, who has a special cameo in the film, expressed his excitement about his presence at TIFF. ""You know, I've been wanting to attend TIFF ever since Slumdog Millionaire! That year, I travelled to pretty much all the celebrated festivals for Slumdog - from BFI at London to Cannes and everything in between."The only festival I couldn't attend then was TIFF and that was only because my visa didn't arrive in time for me to be there. So TIFF has been on my bucket list ever since! I may not have been able to attend the festival then as part of the cast of a movie, but this year I get to be there in the capacity of a proud producer! Thank You For Coming has so much heart, soul and sass, and I'm so grateful to be a part of it's showcase on such a hallowed platform!”

'Thank You For Coming' delves into the themes of female friendship, single women, love, and the pursuit of pleasure. 

'Thank You For Coming' was the only Indian feature film honoured with the Gala World Premiere at TIFF this year. Produced by Balaji Telefilms Limited and Anil Kapoor Film Communication Network Pvt. Ltd, directed by Karan Boolani, and written by Radhika Anand and Prashasti Singh, the film will be released in theatres worldwide on October 6, 2023. 

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
Nuh Mewat Inside Story: DNA test of miscreants' 'police' proof planning
DNA Video
DNA: Fidel Castro attacks Cuban army barracks
DNA Video
DNA: When the world's first Test Tube Baby was born in 1978
DNA Video
DNA: 'Gita' insulted in the name of 'Creative Freedom'?
DNA Video
DNA: 13.5 crore Indians pulled out of poverty!
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: 'Anti-India gang' active in America
DNA Video
DNA: Shehbaz's insult in front of 'Xi Jinping'
DNA Video
DNA: Inside story of uncle getting 'betrayed' by 'nephew'
DNA Video
DNA: High demand for Made In India doctors abroad
DNA Video
DNA: Unique experiment to generate electricity from the wind of the train