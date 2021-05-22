Anupam Kher updates on wife Kirron Kher’s health, says 'Robert De Niro keeps checking on her well-being!

New Delhi: Veteran Bollywood actor Anupam Kher recently gave an update on his wife Kirron Kher's health and battle with cancer in an interview with a leading daily.

The actor told the Times of India that Kirron is going through chemotherapy which often impacts her state of mind. He divulged that she finds it difficult to cope up with the added stress of the lockdown and COVID situation.

He told TOI, "Kirron’s health is improving. It’s a tough treatment. She often says that the lockdown and COVID situation have made things difficult. Patients going through this treatment need something to distract themselves. She can’t go out or meet people, but the good part is that Kirron is on her way to better health."

"She is holding up fine. There are days when she is positive and then there are days when the chemotherapy impacts her state in many ways. We are all trying our best and she is doing it, too. The doctors do their job, but you have to keep your mental state strong to get past such a difficult treatment. She’s making every effort towards that, and so are we," he continued.

Kher also revealed that he is in touch with his American colleague Robert De Niro and that the latter often checks up on Kirron's health.

"Yes, I have been in touch. Robert had messaged me when he learned about Kirron’s health. He had also sent me a video to wish me on my birthday, and he keeps checking on Kirron’s health every few days," he added.

Earlier in April, when reports surfaced about Kirron Kher's cancer, husband Anupam Kher had taken to social media and confirmed the news.

He had taken to social media and in a note wrote that 'Kirron has been diagnosed with multiple myeloma, a type of blood cancer'. Kher and his son Sikander had also reassured fans that Kirron Kher will bounce back soon.

The veteran actress Kirron Kher was first seen in Aasra Pyaar Da - a Punjabi film in 1983. She then went on to star in the 1988 release Pestonjee. She went on to star in several hit films such as Sardari Begum, Devdas, Khamosh Pani, Hum-Tum, Veer Zaara, Rang De Basanti, Khoobsurat amongst several others.

Kirron Kher and Anupam Kher got married in 1985.