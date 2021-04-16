Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli's 'priceless moments' together in this unseen video proves they are ultimate 'pet lovers' - Watch

New Delhi: B-Town power couple of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli have a massive fan following, who simply adore them. Their photos and videos together often break the internet, leaving everyone amused.

Now, Anushka Sharma and cricketer husband Virat Kohli's priceless moments spent with pets is too adorable. The actress took to social media and shared it: Some special, priceless moments from last year.

Several celebrities such as Sonali Bendre amongst several others dropped their comments on her timeline.

The stunning new mommy has lost oodles of weight and is looking super fit. A few days back, she was clicked stepping out from her vanity van in Mumbai. The actress was spotted wearing a mask as she hit back to work post maternity break.

Virat Kohli and Anushka Sharma were blessed with a baby girl on January 11, 2021. The duo revealed the name of their baby girl as Vamika, which means a form of Goddess Durga. The couple had requested the paparazzi to not click the baby pictures and even sent out personalised gift hampers.

Virat and Anushka got married at the picturesque Tuscany, Italy on December 11, 2017. Their wedding remained one of the most talked-about events that year.