AP Dhillon Finally Opens Up On His Relationship Status Amid Rumours With Actress Banita Sandhu

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, amid the release of his Prime Video documentary 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind', AP was asked if he and his mates are single. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Aug 21, 2023, 03:11 PM IST|Source: Bureau
New Delhi: Recently several rumours about Punjabi singer AP Dhillon dating actor Banita Sandhu surfaced on social media. Amid dating rumours, Banita on Saturday shared a string of romantic pictures with AP which suggested that the duo has now made their relationship Instagram official. Banita captioned the post, “With me,” followed by a red heart emoticon. Neither of the two had confirmed or denied the relationship until today. AP has finally broken the silence and sent fans into a frenzy. 

In a recent conversation with Bollywood Hungama, amid the release of his Prime Video documentary 'AP Dhillon: First of a Kind', AP was asked if he and his mates are single. 'We are married to the game,' he said and laughed. When pressed further, AP shrugged, hinting that he was indeed single. Banita and AP feature in his romantic music video for new single 'With You.' It shows them sharing intimate, adorable moments on a trip to Italy.

Earlier, one of the Reddit accounts shared a screengrab from a video that was shared by Bollywood paparazzo Viral Bhayani on his Instagram handle and claimed that, 'Banita is dating the Airtel CEO Mittal’s son for a while and they’re serious. All this AP and Banita affair is just a publicity stunt. Can’t believe so many people are falling for it.'

Talking about their work front, Banita Sandhu is a Welsh actress, who worked with Varun Dhawan in Shoojit Sircar’s 2018 film ‘October’. She also acted in Vicky Kaushal-starrer ‘Sardar Udham’.

On the other hand, AP Dhillon recently released his docuseries titled ‘AP Dhillon: First of a Kind’ which unveils his journey of becoming a self-made superstar and a global music icon.

Directed by Jay Ahmed and produced by PASSION Pictures in association with Wild Sheep Content and Run-Up Records, the docuseries will premiere exclusively on Prime Video on August 18.

Recently, the makers organized a special screening of the series in Mumbai where several B-town celebs marked their presence.

The screening event was graced by superstars Salman Khan and Ranveer Singh. Apart from them, celebrities and members from the industry like Badshah, Hardy Sandhu, King, Mrunal Thakur, Maanvi Gagroo, Barkha Singh, Sukriti and Prakriti Kakkar, Orry, Guneet Monga, Aatish Kapadia, MC Stan, Malika Dua, Mukul Chhabra, Srishti Dixit among others also attended the screening.

