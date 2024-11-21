AR Rahman And Saira Banu Divorce: Lawyer Talks About Involvement Of Mohini Dey In Their Separation

Mumbai: AR Rahman and Saira Banu announced their separation after 29 years of marriage and this came as a shocker to their close ones and fans. However, one more announcement came under notice AR Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey too dropped her divorce announcement hours after the music composer and this led to speculation about the connection between the divorce announcements. Saira Banu’s lawyer Vandana Shah has dismissed the connection between these two parties' divorces and speaking to Republic TV she mentioned that Saira has been going through ups and downs and that divorce is not a celebration for anyone.

Saira’s lawyer spoke about the connection between Rahman's and Mohini Dey's divorce, "Not at all. There is no link between the two. Saira and Mr Rahman have taken this decision on their own. There is no link between the two news at all.".

“We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for… — A.R.Rahman (@arrahman) November 19, 2024

Further adding, "When a marriage ends, it is a painful decision. No one is happy when a marriage ends. Divorce is not an occasion to be celebrated. Saira has been through her ups and downs in this marriage."

Vandana insisted both Rahman and Saira are dignified individuals and respect their privacy," It’s been a long marriage and every marriage goes through its ups and downs and I am extremely happy that if it has come to an end, it has come to an end in such a dignified manner and we have put out a joint press release and I think it speaks volumes for both of them that they both are extremely dignified people and as everyone knows, both of them have been very private and personal about their personal lives. I can just say that both of them wish well for each other and they both will continue to support each other."

AR Rahman too expressed his disappointment after his wife Saira's lawyer released the divorce statement in public.