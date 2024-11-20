Advertisement
AR RAHMAN

AR Rahman’s Bassist Mohini Dey Announces Divorce, Hours After Music Maestro's Divorce Statement

AR Rahman’s bassist Mohini Dey too announced her divorce after the music composer shared his separation news with his wife Saira Banu.

Written By Manisha Kapildev Mandal|Last Updated: Nov 20, 2024, 02:44 PM IST|Source: Bureau
AR Rahman’s Bassist Mohini Dey Announces Divorce, Hours After Music Maestro's Divorce Statement Pic Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: AR Rahman and his wife ended their 29 years of marriage and the statement was shared by his wife Saira’s lawyer Vandana Shah. And now it is being noticed AR Rahman’s Bass player Mohini Dey too announced her separation hours later after the official announcement of the music composer. Mohini Dey took to her Instagram and issued a joint divorce statement along with her composer husband Mark Hartsuch. 

The statement read, “With a heavy heart, Mark and I announce that we have separated. First, as a commitment to our friends and family, this is a mutual understanding between us. While we remain great friends, we both have decided that we want different things in life and separation through mutual agreement was the best way to proceed."

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Mohini Dey (@dey_bass)

Taking to his X account, Rahman shared, “We had hoped to reach the grand thirty, but all things, it seems, carry an unseen end. Even the throne of God might tremble at the weight of broken hearts. Yet, in this shattering, we seek meaning, though the pieces may not find their place again. To our friends, thank you for your kindness and for respecting our privacy as we walk through this fragile chapter.”

Mohini is a 29-year-old woman and has performed 40 shows with AR Rahman.

