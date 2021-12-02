हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Free-fur policy

Armani says no to Angora Wool as part of its new free-fur policy

Angora rabbits were native to Ankara, Turkey, but they were brought to France in the 18th century where there allergy-resistant skin made them a favourite with fashion producers.

Pic Courtesy: Pixabay image used for representational use only

Fashion giant Armani has decided to do away with angora wool as part of its new free-fur policy. Angora wool is made of rabbit hair and has a high demand among buyers for its warmth. However, animal rights groups, including PETA, have been protesting long to stop its usage in various winter clothing.

The company told AFP that they anyway have a small percentage of such products that use angora wool and they’ll replace it with other material committing to better and more ethical treatment of animals.

Angora rabbits were native to Ankara, Turkey, but they were brought to France in the 18th century where there allergy-resistant skin made them a favourite with fashion producers.

These rabbits are also lucrative for fashion companies because their hair grow at a faster pace, approximately 1.2 inches in a month, and remain silky for a longer period if processed well. However, plucking of hair is a tedious and painful process for the rabbits which sometimes also lead to their death.

With this step, Armani has shown the willingness to accept the demands of the new world, but it would be interesting to see if other big fashion brands follow the suit!

