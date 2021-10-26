Aryan Khan drug case: Bombay High Court to hear his bail plea today

Mumbai: Will Aryan Khan walk out of jail today? We will find out soon as the Bombay High Court is all set to hear Shah Rukh Khan son's bail plea later in the day today (Oct 26) in the Mumbai cruise drug case. On October 21, the high court had said that it would hear Aryan Khan`s bail application on October 26, informed lawyer Satish Maneshinde.

"We asked the court that the matter should be heard by video conferencing but the judge refused," added Maneshinde. A special court in Mumbai last week refused to grant bail to Aryan and two others in connection with the seizure of drugs. Following this, Aryan Khan moved a bail application in the Bombay High Court against the NDPS court order on his bail rejection. Aryan's friend Arbaaz Merchant's lawyer, who is also lodged in jail, also said that they will move to Bombay High Court after NDPS rejected their applications.

Speaking to ANI, Ali Kasif, Merchant's lawyer said, "We are trying to move the bail application of Arbaaz Merchant in Bombay High Court today. The other two are also likely to move bail applications in the High Court today." Also, as a part of the investigation, Bollywood actor Ananya Panday arrived at the Narcotics Control Bureau`s (NCB) Mumbai office after the probe agency summoned her for questioning in connection with the Mumbai cruise drug case on October 21-22.

Shah Rukh Khan on October 21 met his son Aryan Khan who is lodged at Mumbai's Arthur Road Jail. According to jail authorities, the accused were not allowed to have visitors earlier in the wake of the COVID-19 but the restrictions were eased. However, only two family members of an inmate are allowed to visit.

On October 20, a special court under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act on, denied his request in the drugs case, and later Aryan's judicial custody in the matter was extended till October 30.