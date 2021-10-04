Aryan Khan needs help: Nafisa Ali Sodhi urges people to not make example of him

New Delhi: Veteran actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi has reacted to the arrest of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in relation to the cruise drugs raid.

On Sunday (Oct 3), she took to Instagram to pen her comments on his involvement in the case. She expressed that Aryan needs guidance and help instead of being targeted and made an example for others at this time.

She wrote, "Aryan, a young man who I pray for. Needs to be helped not destroyed and not be made an example of. #drugskill."

Take a look at her post:

Netizens were not happy with her support for the star kid and expressed their disagreement in the comments, asking the actress if she would have supported an individual involved in a drugs case if he weren't a celebrity.

Actress Nafisa Ali Sodhi is popularly known for her roles in Bollywood hits such as Junoon, Major Saab, Bewafaa, Life In A... Metro and Yamla Pagla Deewana.

For the unversed, Aryan Khan, on Sunday (Oct 3) had been arrested along with Arbaaz Seth Merchant and Munmun Dhamecha and will stay in the anti-drugs department custody till today.

On Saturday evening (October 2), the NCB conducted a raid on a cruise ship party and found drugs. Aryan was also part of the party.

And on Sunday (October 3) an arrest memo was issued against him in connection with the seizure of 13 grams of Cocaine, 5 grams of MD, 21 grams of Charas and 22 pills of MDMA and Rs 1.33 lakhs in cash.