हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Rihanna

ASAP Rocky dating Rihanna? Here's what the rapper said

Rapper ASAP Rocky has announced that he is in a relationship with singer-songwriter Rihanna.

ASAP Rocky dating Rihanna? Here&#039;s what the rapper said

Los Angeles: Rapper ASAP Rocky has announced that he is in a relationship with singer-songwriter Rihanna.

The 32-year-old recording artiste, whose real name is Rakim Mayers, described the multiple Grammy winner as "the love of my life" and "my lady" in an interview with GQ magazine.

Reports of the couple being in a relationship go back to the year 2013, when ASAP Rocky supported Rihanna, 33, on her 'Diamonds World Tour'.

They also featured in the rapper's 2013 video for his song "Fashion Killa".

Asked what it was like to be in a relationship, ASAP Rocky said, "When you know, you know." "She amounts to probably, like, a million of the other ones," he said, adding "She's the one."

As per the article, the rapper hinted Rihanna, whose full name is Robyn Rihanna Fenty, has listened to and was responding to his new album, which will feature Morrissey.

She also has "absolutely" influenced the new music, ASAP Rocky said. "It's just a different point of view," he added.

According to the interview, the couple tries not to be photographed together by the paparazzi. Rihanna is yet to publicly respond to the article. 

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
RihannaRihanna boyfriendASAP Rockyrapperrihanna twitterrihanna picsRakim Mayers
Next
Story

Giorgia Andriani celebrates cosy birthday with rumoured beau Arbaaz Khan and close friends - Watch her home video

Must Watch

PT5M3S

116 former bureaucrats wrote to PM Modi, demanding free vaccination for all Indians