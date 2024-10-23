New Delhi: At the ongoing MAMI Mumbai Film Festival, Tumbbad producer and actor Sohum Shah discussed how a producer’s focus and love for films shapes the outcomes in compact stories. Discussing how films in the past were not a part of strategic planning but were made with love.

At the panel discussion with filmmakers including Aditya Sarpotdar, Chidambaram and Gayatri Gulati, Sohum said, “Producer’s job is done from the heart. If you do it only with your mind, it becomes difficult.”

Talking about the process of producing films by ace producers, he said, “In the 80s and 90s, producers like Yash Johar, Yash Chopra and Raj Kapoor handled everything individually, without any corporate structure. It was a passion, they would decide to make a film and if something did not seem right, they would not hesitate to reshoot. I think it is this love for art that really inspires cinema.”

Sohum Shah’s Tumbbad was re-released in theatres on September 13. The film directed by Rahi Anil Barve and featuring Sohum Shah in a pivotal role, is a visually stunning and thematically rich film that blends horror, fantasy, and folklore. Originally released in 2018, it has recently been re-released, allowing a new audience to experience its unique narrative and aesthetic.

Set in the early 20th century in the small village of Tumbbad, Maharashtra, the film follows the story of Vinayak Rao, portrayed by Sohum Shah, who is obsessed with a hidden treasure linked to the mythical goddess Hastar. The narrative unfolds against the backdrop of Indian mythology, exploring themes of greed, family legacy, and the consequences of ambition.