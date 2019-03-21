B-Town celebs throng Twitter to wish 'Happy Holi'—Check Tweets

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Holi, the nation is soaked in the festive spirit, so how can our favourite Bollywood celebs be any different. The who's who of the film industry took to Twitter and wished their fans a 'Happy Holi'.

Let's check out who said what on the micro-blogging site:

T 3125 - होली का त्योहार है , रंग भरी ख़ुशित्यों की, बौ-छार है

दिल, घर, भरे आपका

संपन्न रूप हो सबका

प्रार्थना जो दिल में ढले

ध्यान उन सब को भी मिले

प्राणो की आहुति दे ,जन, देश, प्रति, जो सब, हो-शियार हैं ।। pic.twitter.com/HuyVA3XdmW — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) March 20, 2019

To all celebrating the festival of colour today #HappyHoli. Please use safe colours, please keep all of it away from animals, and have a clean and colorful celebration. Most important, have fun! — Siddharth (@Actor_Siddharth) March 21, 2019

Kulhad phode gali gali,

Happy Holi,

Anarkali disco chali.

— Sunil Grover (@WhoSunilGrover) March 21, 2019

The festival of colours celebrates the victory of good over evil. It begins on the evening of Purnima—the full moon day as per the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar's month of Phalgun. A day before rang wali Holi, Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi is organised where a bonfire is held and people pray to the almighty for blessings.

Here's wishing our readers a happy and safe Holi!