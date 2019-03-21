हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Holi 2019

B-Town celebs throng Twitter to wish 'Happy Holi'—Check Tweets

The festival of colours celebrates the victory of good over evil. 

B-Town celebs throng Twitter to wish &#039;Happy Holi&#039;—Check Tweets
Pic Courtesy: Twitter

New Delhi: On the auspicious occasion of Holi, the nation is soaked in the festive spirit, so how can our favourite Bollywood celebs be any different. The who's who of the film industry took to Twitter and wished their fans a 'Happy Holi'.

Let's check out who said what on the micro-blogging site:

The festival of colours celebrates the victory of good over evil. It begins on the evening of Purnima—the full moon day as per the Vikram Samvat Hindu calendar's month of Phalgun. A day before rang wali Holi, Holika Dahan or Chhoti Holi is organised where a bonfire is held and people pray to the almighty for blessings.

Here's wishing our readers a happy and safe Holi!

 

 

