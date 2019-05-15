B-Town wishes 'graceful' Madhuri a happy 52nd b'day

Mumbai: As actress Madhuri Dixit Nene turned 52 on Wednesday, her husband Shriram Nene penned a heart-warming message and tagged her as the "most beautiful woman on the planet".

"To the most beautiful woman on the planet and my own soul mate, wanted to wish you a very happy bday and many happy returns. Loving the journey we are on and look forward to amazing things in the future," Shriram wrote along with a photograph of himself with Madhuri.

The couple got married in 1999 and have two sons Arin and Raayan.

Madhuri ventured into Hindi cinema in 1984 with "Abodh" and rose to stardom with the 1988 film "Tezaab".

She made a name for herself in the Hindi film industry with films such as "Ram Lakhan", "Parinda", "Dil", "Saajan", "Beta", "Khalnayak", "Hum Aapke Hain Koun!", "Dil To Pagal Hai" and "Devdas".

She was feted with the Padma Shri in 2008 for her contribution to cinema.

Madhuri ventured into film production with the Marathi comedy "15 August".

Celebrities from the film fraternity too have wished the actress, who is fondly called the "Dhak-dhak" girl of Bollywood.

Here's what they have tweeted:

Anil Kapoor: Wish you a very happy birthday Madhuri Dixit! You've always been a wonderful co-star and an even better friend! Working with you has given me memories that I'll cherish forever. Here's to many more! May you stay timeless, fabulous and glamorous as always! Lots of love and light.

Abhishek Bachchan: Wishing Madhuriji the happiest of birthdays. Lots of love and respect always.

Riteish Deshmukh: Happy Birthday my favouritest Madhuriji. May you forever brighten the silver screen. Keep Smiling. Happiness, good health and love always.

Kiara Advani: Happy Birthday to my first most favourite actress ma'am! It's been such an honour to have worked with you and met you, forever inspired by your grace and humility. May this year be your bestest. God bless you! Lots of love always.

Anup Jalota: Madhuriji, no one till date is as graceful on screen and off screen. It's a privilege to have been able to witness your commendable performances. Thank you for being you.

Maniesh Paul: Happy birthday to the woman with the best smile in the world! The most humble superstar and my palluprem. Loads of love.