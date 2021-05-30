Babil Khan reminisces his best Holi celebrations with parents Irrfan Khan and Sutapa Sikdar, shares throwback pictures!

New Delhi: Late actor Irrfan Khan's elder son Babil Khan is often seen sharing happy memories along with his father and family on his Instagram handle.

Recently, Babil shared two throwback pictures from his childhood days, featuring him and his father. In the pictures, we can see Irrfan along with his family, celebrating Holi at filmmaker Tigmanshu Dhulia's residence.

Babil shared the throwback pictures on his Instagram and wrote, “I remember the best Holi celebrations of my life at Jaansi's house.”

In one of the pictures, we can see Irrfan's wife Sutapa Sikdar carrying little Babil in her arms and it also features Jaansi Dhulia, who is the daughter of Tigmanshu Dhulia.

Irrfan left for his heavenly abode on April 29, 2020. The ‘Piku’ actor, who was diagnosed with a neuroendocrine tumour in 2018, is survived by his wife and two sons.

Last month, on the occasion of Irrfan Khan’s first death anniversary, Babil penned a heartwarming post over the sad demise of his father and expressed his grief on his Instagram handle.

On the work front, Babil will be making his acting debut with ‘Qala’, where he will be seen alongside ‘Bulbbul’ actress Tripti Dimri. Directed by Anvitaa Dutt, the movie will be backed by Anushka Sharma's production house.