Ballabhgarh murder: Kangana Ranaut angered over Nikita Tomar killing, says 'Jihadis have no fear of law, immediate action needed'

New Delhi: The brutal killing of Nikita Tomar in broad daylight outside her college in Ballabhgarh, Faridabad has outraged one and sundry in the country. The 21-year-old was allegedly shot dead by accused identified as Tausif, who was accompanied by another person named Rehan. Actress Kangana Ranaut has reacted to the incident on Twitter.

Kangana wrote: Whole world is shocked at what happened in France, still these Jihadis have no shame or any fear of law and order a Hindu girl student shot outside her college in broad day light because she refused to convert to Islam. Immediate actions needed. #weWantEncounterOfTaufeeq

Whole world is shocked at what happened in France, still these Jihadis have no shame or any fear of law and order a Hindu girl student shot outside her college in broad day light because she refused to convert to Islam. Immediate actions needed.#weWantEncounterOfTaufeeq https://t.co/kIkVhfENow — Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) October 28, 2020

According to PTI, a special investigation team has been formed to ensure a quick probe into the case, Haryana's Home Minister Anil Vij said. Police said main accused Tausif, hailing from Sohna in Gurgaon, and his accomplice Rehan, who is from Nuh, have been arrested.

The two men were produced before a court in Faridabad district and sent to two-day police remand.

Nikita, a student of B.Com final year, had come out of her college after appearing for an exam on Monday afternoon when the incident took place, Ballabhgarh ACP Jaiveer Singh Rathi had earlier said.

The accused, who arrived at the spot in a car, had tried to pull the woman inside, in a bid to abduct her, but she resisted after which the key accused shot her, police had said. She was taken to a hospital, but she succumbed to injuries, the ACP had said.

The girl's father alleged that Tausif had been harassing her for the last two years and pressing her for marriage, which she refused. He also claimed that Tausif was trying to convert Nikita.

"He should be given capital punishment and our family should be given security," the woman's father said. During the investigation, it emerged that the main accused was the woman's classmate earlier, police said.

The entire sequence of the crime was captured by someone over mobile phone, the footage of which went viral over social media.

In the video, Tausif, along with his accomplice, is seen arriving outside the college and parking the white-coloured car on the road. Nikita is seen walking on the road accompanied by one of her friends and the accused suddenly takes out a pistol and shoots her behind her ear from a close range leaving her in a pool of blood at the spot.

Before a few passersby, who noticed the crime taking place, could react, the two accused escaped from the spot in their car.

The incident triggered protests with students and local residents blocking the Sohna-Ballabgarh road for several hours on Tuesday.

Several people have reacted to the news on social media as well, with many hashtags trending big time on Twitter, demanding justice for Nikita Tomar.

(With PTI inputs)