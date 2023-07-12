Who Is Mukul Dev, Actor Who Left His Job Of Pilot To Join Bollywood, Made Debut With Sushmita Sen In Dastak

New Delhi: Mukul Dev has come a long way in his career in a journey of close to 25 years in the industry. The actor made his debut in Bollywood with 1996 released 'Dastak' and was paired opposite Sushmita Sen. The song 'Jaadu Bhari Aankhon Wali Suno' featuring him and Sushmita was loved by the masses back in the 90s. He became a overnight star, courtesy his Greek looks. The actor then went on to appear in a number of films including 'Kohram'. 'Qila', 'Mere Do Anmol Ratan', 'Ittefaq' and others. While his performance in the films was much appreciated, his career just did not take off from there. The actor then went missing from the big screen for a long time. On the other hand, Sushmita's career took off at the same time and she went on to appear in several films and became the face of several popular brands. She managed to win hearts with her power-packed performance in her films.

Despite becoming a sensation with a promising debut, Mukul could not hold his position as a leading man in the Hindi film industry. He started making brief appearances in some of the films and won accolades. Mukul went on to be a part of several hit films including 'Wajood', 'Yamla Pagla Deewana', 'Koyla', 'Son of Sardaar', 'R... Rajkumar', 'Jai Ho' among others. He has also been a part of Punjabi, Bengali and Telugu films.

Also Read: Actor Sumati Singh Undergose Nose Surgery After Injuring Her Face In Horrific Accident - See Pics

Not many know that Mukul is the brother of model-turned-actor Rahul Dev, who played the antagonist in Sunny Deol-Manisha Koirala's 'Champion'. Rahul is famous for portraying negative roles on the screen. According to media reports, Mukul was a trained pilot before coming to films. He took training from Indira Gandhi National Flying Academy and was a trained pilot. However, due to his interest in modelling and acting, he joined the showbiz industry.

Also Read: Shah Rukh Khan-Aishwarya Rai's Devdas Turns 21: This Video Will Take You Back In Time

It is believed that during his modelling days, Mukul tied the knot with Shilpa Dev, and are parents to a daughter - Siya Dev. However, the duo separated after a few years of marriage.

Also Read: Mouni Roy Forgets Her Passport At Airport, Actor Spotted Checking Her Handbag Looking Distressed

Mukul has also been a part of the television industry for a long time. Before he made his debut in Bollywood with 'Dastak', Mukul appeared in shows like 'Mumkin', 'Ek Se Badhkar Ek', 'Kahin Diya Jale Kahin Jiya', 'Kahani Ghar Ghar Ki' among others. He also hosted the first season of 'Fear Factor'.