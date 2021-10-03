हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Rhea Chakraborty

Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty to enter Salman Khan's show? Here's what she said

Bollywood diva Rhea Chakraborty opened up on whether she's going to take part in Bigg Boss 15 in her latest Instagram post.

Bigg Boss 15: Rhea Chakraborty to enter Salman Khan&#039;s show? Here&#039;s what she said
Pic courtesy: Instagram

New Delhi: Bollywood actress Rhea Chakraborty has been the talk of the town for the past few weeks regarding her rumoured participation in Bigg Boss 15. Many fans have speculated about her entry into Salman Khan's controversial show. However, there was no confirmation until now.

Rhea finally took it upon herself to clear the air and squash the meandering rumours. On Saturday night (Oct 2), she took to Instagram and in her story denied partaking in the show. She said that she won't be seen on Bigg Boss 15. 

She wrote, "I believe there are rumours about me being a part of the TV show Bigg Boss, this is just to clarify that there is no truth to these rumours. I am not a part of Bigg Boss."

Check out her post:

Rhea

On the work front, Rhea Chakraborty was last seen in 'Chehre', a film starring Amitabh Bachchan and Emraan Hashmi which was released sometime back. 'Chehre' is directed by Rumy Jaffery and also stars Emraan Hashmi who plays a business tycoon with a complicated past. 

On the other hand, Bigg Boss 15 Grand Premiere Part 1 aired on Colors TV on Saturday night with Salman Khan introducing audiences to the wild contestants on the show. The second half of the promo will air on Sunday night at 9:30 pm on Colors TV and Voot

