Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar: Salman Khan reprimands Sajid Khan, Archana Gautam after major clash

NEW DELHI: In the latest episode of Bigg Boss 16 Shanivaar Ka Vaar, host Salman Khan questioned Sajid Khan and Archana Gautam over their massive fight in the house. Archana complained to Salman that Sajid threatened to kick her out of the show and taunted that she begged the makers to bring her back to the house after she was eliminated. On the other hand, Sajid tells Salman that he considered her as his sister since the first day of the show but she has been provocating him constantly.

Salman also warned Priyanka for not supporting Archana in her fights. Salman asked her apart from Ankit, who has she supported in the house so far. He also warned Priyanka to stop pretending for fake support from the audience. In a special game, Salman asked the contestants to point out the most used contestants on the show. Nimrit, Sajid and Shiv took Archana's name as they think that she is being used by Priyanka and Soundarya.

Later on the show, Sumbul's father and Tina and Shalin's parents joined the stage with Salman Khan where they were seen getting into a heated argument regarding the insulting statement given by Sumbul's father about Tina and Shalin. Salman Khan blames Tina for manipulating Sajid. He also revealed that Tina miss conveyed many matters and asked Sajid to be careful and not to believe blindly.

Kajol enters the show for Salaam Venky's promotion. The duo recreates their iconic eye contact game from the movie 'Pyar Kia To Darna Kya'. Salman Khan's love co-star Revathi enters the show to promote her upcoming directorial venture, 'Salaam'. Shalin and Tina's parents enter the show and have a discussion with Salman Khan about the alleged love relationship between Shalin and Tina. Sumbul's father joins Salman with Tina and Shalin's parents. He apologizes for abusing Tina and Shalin to their parents.

There were no eliminations this week.

