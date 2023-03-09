Bigg Boss Couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra Heading For A Split? Cryptic Tweet Sparks Break-Up Buzz

New Delhi: The Bigg Boss Couple Tejasswi Prakash and Karan Kundrra's love story started inside the reality show and soon fans showered them with all the love and TejRan hashtag became a trending topic for days. Even after the show got over and Tejasswi lifted the winner's trophy, the duo were strong and spotted at various dos together. However, a cryptic tweet by Karan Kudnrra has left their fans worried.

Karan took to social media and dropped a cryptic shayari reading: Na teri shaan kam hoti.. na rutba ghata hota.. jo ghamand mein kaha.. wahi hass ke kaha hota. TejRan fans wondered whether all is well in their paradise or not. Many took to the comment section and expressed their views.

Last year, couple purchased their first house together in Dubai and they made the announcement during an event.

In addition to Dubai house, Karan Kundrra bought a plush apartment in Mumbai for himself last year. He registered his house in Mumbai's posh locality which offers a stunning view of the Arabian Sea. And, Tejasswi Prakash bought a luxurious Audi Q7 soon after the show ended.

On the work front, Tejasswi bagged lead role in Ekta Kapoor's Naagin 6. On the other hand, Karan is one of the leads in Tere Ishq Mein Ghayal, a fantasy drama where two werewolf brothers fall in love with a young human girl. The supernatural drama also stars Gashmeer Mahajani and Reem Shaikh.