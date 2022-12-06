'Bigg Boss' OTT winner Divya Agarwal engaged to Apurva Padgaonkar few months after her breakup with Varun Sood: PICS

New Delhi: Bigg Boss OTT winner Divya Agarwal celebrated her 30th birthday with her friends and family on Monday and made a BIG announcement too. The bash was attended by several of her industry friends and pictures are going viral on social media.

Late Monday night, Divya took to her Instagram and dropped a series of pictures announcing her engagement with an engineer-turned-businessman Apurva Padgaonkar. The actress broke up with Varun Sood just 9 months ago and the news took over the internet.

Apurva Padgaonkar proposed to Divya on her 30th birthday with a ring. Sharing the pictures on social media, Divya wrote in the caption, "Will I ever stop smiling? Probably not. Life just got more sparkly and I found the right person to share this journey with. His #BaiCo A forever promise. From this important day, I will never walk alone."

Fans flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Also, many celeb pals of the starlet congratulated the happy couple including Arti Singh, Pavitra Punia, Sana Makbul, and Akshara Singh among others.

In March this year, Divya issued a statement announcing that she and Varun are no longer dating each other. Divya and Varun met each other on MTV's reality show 'Ace Of Space' and fell in love with each other. The couple had bought a house and were staying together during their dating period.