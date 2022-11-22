topStoriesenglish
NewsLifestylePeople
KARTIK AARYAN

Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan gets a sweet surprise from parents, check out PICS

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "In every birth, i would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kik."

Edited By:  Sonal Verma|Last Updated: Nov 22, 2022, 07:44 AM IST|Source: ANI
  • Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, in the early hours of Tuesday, shared a glimpse from the surprise birthday party he got from his family.
  • Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "In every birth, i would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kik."

Trending Photos

Birthday boy Kartik Aaryan gets a sweet surprise from parents, check out PICS

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan, in the early hours of Tuesday, shared a glimpse from the surprise birthday party he got from his family.

Taking to Instagram, Kartik shared a couple of pictures which he captioned, "In every birth, i would like to be born as your koki. Thank you for the sweet birthday surprise mummy- papa, Katori n Kik."

In the first picture, Kartik could be seen sitting on a couch along with his cute little pet dog Katori and cutting his huge chocolate birthday cake. In the next picture, the `Dhamaka` actor could be seen posing with his parents and his dog in his hands.

Soon after Kartik shared these adorable pictures, fans swamped the comment section and dropped red heart emoticons and birthday wishes for the actor.

Actor Ayushmann Khurrana wrote, "Happy birthday KA!." Actor Kriti Sanon wrote, "Happiesttt Birthday Buntoooo i have the besttt gift for u.. stay tuned!." "May you get all the happiness in the world," a fan commented.

Kartik turned 32 on November 22. 

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kartik is currently shooting for his next musical romantic saga film `Satyaprem Ki Katha` along with Kiara Advani. Helmed by Sameer Vidhwans, the film is all set to hit the theatres on June 29, 2023.

Apart from that, he will also be seen in producer Ekta Kapoor`s next romantic thriller film `Freddy` alongside Alaya F, which is all set to stream exclusively on the OTT platform Disney+ Hotstar from December 2, 2022. He also has director Rohit Dhawan`s `Shehzada` alongside Kriti Sanon and Anurag Basu`s next `Aashiqui 3` in his kitty. 

Live Tv

Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan birthdayHappy birthday Kartik AaryanKartik Aaryan parentsKatori AaryanKartik Aaryan dog

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: When the war between China and India ended in 1962
DNA Video
DNA: 'Blooded America' from gun culture!
DNA Video
DNA: Non-Political Ground Report on the life of fishermen!
DNA Video
DNA: Will a single pilot fly the plane?
DNA Video
DNA : Qatar's 'radical gameplan' in FIFA World Cup
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 21, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; November 19, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Vikram's take-off so special?
DNA Video
DNA: Birth of revolutionary Batukeshwar Dutt in 1910
DNA Video
DNA: Instructions for printing barcodes on medicines