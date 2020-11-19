Birthday girl Tara Sutaria stuns in a white outfit as she poses with her 'whole heart' Aadar Jain in this unseen pic

New Delhi: On Tara Sutaria's birthday, her boyfriend Aadar Jain dropped an adorable post for the actress along with a simple but loving note. He shared a photo of them together, in which Tara looks ravishing in a white gown and wrote, "Happy 25th Principessa." The birthday girl was quick to respond to Aadar's post and she said, "Thank you my whole heart. Life is beautiful with you!"

Here's the photo Aadar Jain shared on Tara Sutaria's birthday:

The lovebirds are currently enjoying a romantic getaway in Maldives. They flew in time to the island country to celebrate Tara's 25th birthday away from their busy lives in Mumbai.

Take a look at how Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are making memories in Maldives:

Tara and Aadar made their love story Instagram official earlier in August. Recently, media reports also claimed that Tara Sutaria and Aadar Jain are planning to get married. However, the rumours turned out to be untrue.

Tara Sutaria is known for her roles in 'Student Of The Year 2' and 'Marjaavan'. She currently has 'Tadap', 'Ek Villain 2' and 'Heropanti 2' in the pipeline.