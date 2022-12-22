Bold and Beautiful: Naagin actress Mouni Roy sets internet on fire in unbuttoned shirt, take a look

NEW DELHI: One of the popular actresses on the television film industry, Mouni Roy is known for her roles in popular shows like 'Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi', 'Devon Ke Dev...Mahadev' and 'Naagin'. She is quite popular on social media and often breaks the internet with her photos and videos. On Wednesday, Mouni shared a photo of her dressed in an unbuttoned olive green shirt which she paired with blue denim.

Mouni, who has an incredible fashion sense and is an inspiration for Gen X, set millions of hearts racing with her latest look. She went natural with her makeup and wore her hair down and sleek. The actress offered a glimpse into her toned belly as she faced away from the camera. She captioned the post writing, "A love letter from the archives.." Take a look at her latest post below:

Her latest photo appears to be a throwback as the actress had previously shared a series of similar photos on social media. Take a look:

Mouni Roy was recently seen in a negative role in Ayan Mukerji's fantasy action-adventure film Brahmastra where she essayed the role of Junoon. Helmed by Ayan Mukerji, the film also starred Ranbir Kapoor, Alia Bhatt and Amitabh Bachchan in lead roles and was declared a blockbuster hit at the Box Office.

Mouni will be next seen in an upcoming sci-fi horror comedy film 'The Virgin Tree' along with actors Sanjay Dutt, Sunny Singh and Palak Tiwari.

Speaking of her personal life, Mouni tied the knot to a Dubai-based businessman, Suraj Nambiar, in January 2022. The much-in-love couple often shares cutesy glimpses of their merry life.