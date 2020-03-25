हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Diljit Dosanjh

Bollywood news: Diljit Dosanjh hilariously requests people to stop posting workout videos amid COVID-19

Image Courtesy: Instagram

Bollywood news: Diljit Dosanjh hilariously requests people to stop posting workout videos amid COVID-19
Image Courtesy: Instagram

Mumbai: It seems singer-actor Diljit Dosanjh is fed up of seeing people's workout videos and pictures amid coronavirus outbreak.

On Wednesday, Diljit took to his Instagram account and posted a picture in which we can see him holding a placard that reads, "Stop posting your home workouts."

Taking a hilarious dig, Diljit also asked people to "khao piyo aish karo mitro ( eat, drink and have fun)".

"Workout kisey nu dikhayeo na...te nede kise de jayio na ( Don't show your workout to others and don't go close to someone)," he added.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

KHAO PEEO AISH KARO MITRO.. WorkOut KISEY NU Dikhaeyo NA...Te NEDE KISEY DE JAEO NA... 

A post shared by DILJIT DOSANJH (@diljitdosanjh) on

Agreeing to him, actor Ravi Dubey commented: "sahi baat."

Actor Karan Tacker wrote: "haha legit."

On the work front, Diljit, who was last seen in "Good Newwz", will be next seen in "Jodi".

