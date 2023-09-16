Bollywood News: Salman Khan Gives Doting Advice To Niece Alizeh Agnihotri On Birthday, Says 'Mamu Par Ek Ehsaan Karo...'

Mumbai: Doting mamu and actor Salman Khan penned a heartwarming wish for his niece Alizeh Agnihotri on her birthday. Taking to Instagram, the ‘Sultan’ actor shared a throwback picture of him and his niece along with a note.

The note read, “Mamu par ek ehsaan karo, jo bhi karna dil aur mehnat se karna! Always yaad rakho, Life mein go straight and turn right. Only compete with yourself. Fit hone ke chakkar mein same mat ho jaana, aur alag hone ke chakkar mein sabse alag mat ho jaana. And moossssssst importantly, ek baar jo tumne commitment kardi toh phir mamu ki bhi nahi sunnnaa!! @alizehagnihotri.”

As soon as actor posted the wish, Salman’s fans and followers chimed into the comment section. One of the users wrote, “OMG, this pic is sooo adorable!! And the caption is just so heartwarming!.” Alizeh Agnihotri is the daughter of actor and producer Atul Agnihotri and Salman Khan's sister Alvira Khan Agnihotri. After Suhana Khan, Khushi Kapoor and Agastya Nanda, Alizeh is another star kid who will be soon making her acting debut.

Alizeh Agnihotri is all set to mark her Bollywood debut with national award-winning filmmaker Soumendra Padhi's next film. Padhi is known for his much-acclaimed film, 'Budhia Singh: Born to Run', which received a national award. Apart from that, Padhi also helmed the web series 'Jamtara' seasons 1 and 2 which streamed exclusively on the OTT platform Netflix. Meanwhile, Salman is gearing up for the release of 'Tiger 3'. 'Tiger 3' will arrive in theatres this Diwali.