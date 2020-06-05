Bollywood News: Sara Ali Khan is a spitting image of her mother Amrita Singh in this throwback picture!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is the next big thing in Bollywood. Ever since her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress has been making waves and earning all the love of the fans.

In a short span of two years, Sara tasted commercial success in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh and somewhat criticism in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan. She has a huge fan following and a promising filmy career up in the future.

That being films, she is equally popular on social media. Recently, Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture on Instagram of her childhood looking absolutely adorbs. And we can't help find her looking like a spitting image of her mother Amrita Singh.

Check it out here:

As part of the Throwback Thursday series, she posted the cutesy picture.

Fans posted comments on her timeline and expressed their excitement over the unseen picture.

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan.