हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Sara Ali Khan

Bollywood News: Sara Ali Khan is a spitting image of her mother Amrita Singh in this throwback picture!

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan. 

Bollywood News: Sara Ali Khan is a spitting image of her mother Amrita Singh in this throwback picture!

New Delhi: Saif Ali Khan and former wife Amrita Singh's daughter Sara Ali Khan is the next big thing in Bollywood. Ever since her debut in Abhishek Kapoor's 'Kedarnath' opposite Sushant Singh Rajput, the actress has been making waves and earning all the love of the fans. 

In a short span of two years, Sara tasted commercial success in Rohit Shetty's 'Simmba' with Ranveer Singh and somewhat criticism in Imtiaz Ali's 'Love Aaj Kal' with Kartik Aaryan. She has a huge fan following and a promising filmy career up in the future. 

That being films, she is equally popular on social media. Recently, Sara Ali Khan shared a throwback picture on Instagram of her childhood looking absolutely adorbs. And we can't help find her looking like a spitting image of her mother Amrita Singh. 

Check it out here:

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

#throwbackthursday 

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95) on

As part of the Throwback Thursday series, she posted the cutesy picture. 

Fans posted comments on her timeline and expressed their excitement over the unseen picture. 

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan will be seen in veteran filmmaker David Dhawan's 'Coolie No. 1' remake with Varun Dhawan. 

 

Tags:
Sara Ali KhanSara Ali Khan picsThrowback ThursdayAmrita Singhviral picTrending
Next
Story

Akshay Kumar only Indian in Forbes annual list of 'The World's Highest Paid Celebrities'

  • 2,26,770Confirmed
  • 6,348Deaths

Full coverage

  • 65,73,286Confirmed
  • 3,87,898Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT2M21S

Cyclone Nisarga: Rainwater filled inside a COVID centre in Mumbai