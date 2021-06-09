Boman Irani's mother Jerbanoo Irani dies at 94, actor pens an emotional note in remembrance

New Delhi: Bollywood actor Boman Irani's mother, Jerbanoo Irani died at the age of 94 on Wednesday (June 9) morning. She passed away due to age-related illness.

Boman broke the sad news on his Instagram handle in the evening and shared a heartfelt post in remembrance of his mother.

Posting a picture of his mother, he wrote, “Mother Irani passed away peacefully in her sleep early this morning.

Jer was 94. She played the role of both mother and father to me, since she was 32.

What a spirit she was.

Filled with funny stories that only she could tell.

The longest arm that always dug deep into her pockets, even when there wasn’t much there. When she sent me to the movies, she made sure all the compound kids came with me. ‘Don’t forget the popcorn’ she would say.

She loved her food and her songs and she could fact-check Wikipedia and IMDb in a flash. Sharp, sharp, sharp, till the very end.

She always said ‘“You are not an actor for people to praise you. You are an actor only so you can make people smile.”

“Make people happy” She said.

Last night she asked for Malai Kulfi and some mango.

She could have asked for the moon and the stars if she wished.

She was, and always will be.......A Star.”

In a monochromatic picture, his mother can be seen proudly saluting at something.

Boman is famous for films including- ‘Munna Bhai M.B.B.S’, ‘Main Hoon Na’, ‘Veer-Zaara’ and ‘Lage Raho Munna Bhai’ to name a few.