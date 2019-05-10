close

MOM

Boney emotional over 'Mom' release in China

Sridevi won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in the movie.

Beijing: It was an emotional moment for producer Boney Kapoor as his late wife Sridevi's last movie "Mom" released in China on Friday. He hoped that the people of China connect with the film too.

Boney on Friday took to Twitter and wrote: "'Mom' releases in China today. An emotional moment for me. Thank you Zee Studios for spreading Sri's last film to such wider audiences. I hope people will connect with the film there too."

Directed by Ravi Udyawar, the film shows Sridevi as a mother who sets out to ensure justice for her step-daughter, essayed by Pakistani actress Sajal Ali, who was gang raped. 

Sridevi won the Best Actress National Award posthumously for her role in the movie. The film was previously released in 40 regions including Poland, Russia, the UK, the US, Singapore and the Czech Republic.

 

