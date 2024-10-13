Boney Kapoor And Khushi Kapoor Pay Tribute To Sridevi By Inaugurating Chowk In Her Honor

In a heartfelt tribute to the late legendary actress Sridevi, Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor inaugurated a Chowk dedicated to her in Mumbai.

In a video shared on Instagram, Boney Kapoor and his daughter Khushi Kapoor are seen unveiling the Sridevi Kapoor Chowk in Mumbai. Boney lifts a curtain tied to a rope, revealing a photo frame of his late wife, the iconic actress Sridevi, with Khushi standing by his side.

Surrounded by a crowd, the father-daughter duo receives applause from onlookers as they honor Sridevi's legacy during the heartfelt inauguration ceremony.

Have a look at the video:

Six years after Sridevi’s tragic passing, her absence is still deeply felt in Hindi cinema. Known for her iconic roles in films like ‘Mr. India,’ ‘Chandni,’ ‘Judaai,’ and ‘Chaalbaaz,’ her legacy continues to inspire. In the video, Boney Kapoor lifts the curtain to reveal the Sridevi Kapoor Chowk while Khushi stands by his side, both surrounded by a crowd who applauds during the unveiling.

Fans and netizens quickly flooded the comments section, expressing their admiration and love for the late actress. One fan wrote, "Miss you Sridevi ji."

Sridevi’s last appearance was a cameo as herself in ‘Zero’ (2018), starring Shah Rukh Khan. Her final lead role was in the 2017 film ‘Mom,’ where she starred alongside Nawazuddin Siddiqui. The legendary actress passed away on February 24, 2018, due to accidental drowning in Dubai, leaving an irreplaceable mark on the Indian film industry.