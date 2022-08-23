New Delhi: Veteran actor Amitabh Bachchan has tested positive for Covid again. He took the news to Twitter to inform his fans and it has taken over the internet.

"I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also," Big B wrote on Twitter.

T 4388 - I have just tested CoViD + positive .. all those that have been in my vicinity and around me, please get yourself checked and tested also .. — Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) August 23, 2022

Fans have flooded the comment section with heart-eye and love emojis. Many have wished the actor a speedy recovery. Netizens are super worried for the 79-years-old actor and have dropped joining hands emojis in the comments.

The actor tested Covid positive, for the first time in the year 2020, July. At that time, he was hospitalised for over three weeks and received treatment for the same in a private hospital in Mumbai. Along with him, Abhishek Bachchan, Aishwarya Rai and Aaradhya had also tested positive.

On the work front, Amitabh Bachchan has been busy with the new season of 'Kaun Banega Crorepati.' He also has many films lined up including 'Brahmastra Part 1', 'Uunchai', 'Goodbye', 'Project K' and 'The Intern' remake.